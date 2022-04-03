FortKnoxster Reaches Market Cap of $9.39 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $739,879.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00038590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00108899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

