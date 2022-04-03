$5.32 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will report $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.25 and the highest is $5.41. AutoNation posted earnings of $2.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $20.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.01 to $21.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $18.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $21.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,010 shares of company stock worth $2,988,179 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,087,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,997. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $88.32 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.