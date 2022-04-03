$0.97 EPS Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. AptarGroup posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.02. 400,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,181. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

