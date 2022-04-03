Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts recently commented on VCSA shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vacasa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 829,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,944. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. As a group, analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,216,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at $6,190,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

