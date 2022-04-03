$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Kellogg reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. 2,014,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,430. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

