Grove Bank & Trust Acquires New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 1,170.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

NYSE:PLD traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,366. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.76 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.