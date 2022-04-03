Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.54. 1,276,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.61. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.