Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.25.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE CPK traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $140.57. 94,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average is $133.00. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.53.
Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 40.59%.
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.
