Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

ELEEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. 3,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,111. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

