Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.72.

EFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$13.25 price target on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$14.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

Shares of EFN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.08. The company had a trading volume of 338,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,310. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$11.61 and a 52-week high of C$15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.90.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

