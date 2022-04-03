Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Increased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cigna were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cigna by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $346,946,000 after acquiring an additional 224,514 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cigna by 451.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 51.0% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

CI stock traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,639. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.