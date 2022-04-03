Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.29. Canadian National Railway posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,729. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.