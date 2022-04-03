Belt Finance Price Tops $1.55 (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00003334 BTC on major exchanges. Belt Finance has a market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $180,666.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00049805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.70 or 0.07572497 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,623.77 or 1.00024930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00048306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

