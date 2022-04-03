$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.52. CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $132,784,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after purchasing an additional 460,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $98.49. 1,527,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,285. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax has a 12-month low of $95.04 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

