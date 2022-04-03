MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $808,908.24 and $1,280.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00229311 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,914,585 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.