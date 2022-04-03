ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. 1,623,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.90.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

