Analysts Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will announce $1.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.90.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 46,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

