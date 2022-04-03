Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. OLIO Financial Planning purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.17. 3,608,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,703,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $76.07 and a 52-week high of $104.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.55. The company has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

