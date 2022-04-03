Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.92. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Foot Locker.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.
NYSE FL traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $29.42. 2,803,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.
In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
