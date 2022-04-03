Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.92. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Cowen cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

NYSE FL traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $29.42. 2,803,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.