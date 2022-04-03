Brokerages Anticipate Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valens’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valens.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ VLNS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. 322,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.10. Valens has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLNS. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

