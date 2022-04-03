Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,464,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,177. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

