Analysts Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,912 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $1,094,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 116,194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBBY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. 3,190,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,931,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

