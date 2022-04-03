Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.61. Motorola Solutions posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $9.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSI traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.14. The stock had a trading volume of 771,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.94. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $184.54 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

