Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 1,462 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.3% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 28,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $1,623,000. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $306,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

WFC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 29,989,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,285,648. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.