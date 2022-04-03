Meme Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005648 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000724 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00024566 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.92 or 0.00685152 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

