USDX (USDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $632,827.72

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009823 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006868 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000654 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

