A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) to post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. A. O. Smith reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $65.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,050. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after buying an additional 754,557 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,783,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 220,019 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,824,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

