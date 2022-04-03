Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $371.09 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) will report sales of $371.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $361.90 million and the highest is $393.70 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $357.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,031. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.