Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) to announce $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $975.15 million. Align Technology reported sales of $894.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.38.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $10.41 on Tuesday, hitting $446.41. 693,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,514. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $372.62 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $469.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,683,000 after acquiring an additional 835,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after buying an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after buying an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,730,000 after buying an additional 325,112 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

