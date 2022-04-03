DeGate (DG) Reaches Market Cap of $14.42 Million

DeGate (DG) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $14.42 million and $1.57 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00049907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.86 or 0.07561520 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,234.31 or 1.00218097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00054577 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,251,977 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

