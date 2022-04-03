I/O Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $728,231.69 and approximately $37.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,496,877 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

