Zacks: Brokerages Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Announce -$1.45 EPS

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTXGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($1.72). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.69) to ($5.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($7.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.48) to ($4.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 459,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $92.82.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.