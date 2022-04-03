Zacks: Brokerages Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Announce -$1.45 EPS

Analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($1.72). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.69) to ($5.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($7.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.48) to ($4.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 459,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $92.82.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.