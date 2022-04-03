Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $521.05 Million

Analysts predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) will post $521.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $512.60 million and the highest is $537.00 million. Genesco reported sales of $538.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genesco by 145.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 6.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCO traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $63.88. 349,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,187. The company has a market cap of $872.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. Genesco has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.04.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

