Analysts Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. Rackspace Technology posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RXT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 580,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,010. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,147,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

