BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.72. BOK Financial reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOKF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.57.

In related news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $519,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,160. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $231,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.25. 231,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,683. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.79. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $120.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

