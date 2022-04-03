Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires Shares of 1,800 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

IYJ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.45. 43,423 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average is $108.52. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

