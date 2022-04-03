BlackCoin Price Up 12.3% This Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $410.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00018130 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,287,122 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

