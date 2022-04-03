$255.18 Million in Sales Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) will post $255.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.00 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $219.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLKB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Blackbaud stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.42. 283,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,333. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 503.54 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,769 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Blackbaud by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 293,329 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,398,000 after buying an additional 139,372 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,244,000 after purchasing an additional 179,513 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

