RED (RED) Achieves Market Cap of $534,955.65

RED (RED) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $534,955.65 and approximately $18,458.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00273608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001432 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001381 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

