$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. Getty Realty posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. 298,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 120.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,765,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,213,000 after acquiring an additional 340,352 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,462,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,209,000 after acquiring an additional 169,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

