Viberate Price Tops $0.0320 on Major Exchanges (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Viberate has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $451,386.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,135,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

