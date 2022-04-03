Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Post -$1.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.18). UroGen Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.02) to ($4.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($2.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 256.66% and a negative net margin of 230.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

URGN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 163,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,341. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $182.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.29.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $508,835. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.