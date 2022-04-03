Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lessened by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,798,000 after buying an additional 250,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after buying an additional 231,483 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

LMT stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $445.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.99 and a 200 day moving average of $373.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

