$130.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) will report $130.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.09 million. Cango reported sales of $171.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year sales of $703.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.87 million to $735.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $886.89 million, with estimates ranging from $817.16 million to $956.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.72. Cango had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

Cango stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 78,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,798. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cango has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $394.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cango in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the second quarter worth $121,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cango by 339.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cango by 114.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 185,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

