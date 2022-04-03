$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.66 billion and the lowest is $4.55 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $19.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.00 billion to $20.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCC. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCC traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.00. The stock had a trading volume of 461,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.22 and a 200 day moving average of $125.91. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $82.17 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

WESCO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.