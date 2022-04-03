Contrasting First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 56.90% 13.05% 6.85% Hersha Hospitality Trust -15.94% -6.57% -2.23%

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $476.29 million 17.55 $271.00 million $2.08 30.50 Hersha Hospitality Trust $295.99 million 1.23 -$40.17 million ($1.65) -5.59

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Industrial Realty Trust and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63 Hersha Hospitality Trust 1 4 1 0 2.00

First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $52.03, indicating a potential downside of 17.99%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $10.39, indicating a potential upside of 12.59%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Volatility & Risk

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler on August 10, 1993, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHT.Â

