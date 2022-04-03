Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.10 Billion

Brokerages expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) to report sales of $15.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.21 billion and the highest is $18.33 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $10.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $57.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.44 billion to $66.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $54.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.14 billion to $61.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $100.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,934,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,365,808. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.99. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $107.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.