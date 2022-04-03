Zacks: Analysts Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) to announce $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $11.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $11.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.36. 2,940,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,998. The company has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after acquiring an additional 276,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,659,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

