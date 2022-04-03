Bitcoin Private Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,463.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $15.21 million and $1,463.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.18 or 0.00006804 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.92 or 0.00380788 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00090132 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00105163 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

