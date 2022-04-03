Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

IWM traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $207.57. 25,927,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,264,328. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

